Recent commercial real estate transaction announcements – 9/10/25

Leases

Mid-America Real Estate

Sales

Mid-America Real Estate

VIVO Infusion leased 2,000 SF at Cornerstone Center, 635 W. Silver Spring Drive, Glendale, WI from HM Valencia Village, LLC. Scott Satula represented the Landlord and Sarah Eldred represented the Tenant with the transaction. Planet Fitness leased 18,392 SF at Franklin Centre, 7199 South 76th Street, Franklin, WI from Franklin Station, LLC. Tony Colvin and Adam Dreier represented the Tenant with the transaction. What's In The Bowl leased 3,720 SF at Nagawaukee Center, 3214 Golf Road, Delafield, WI from Nagawaukee MZL, LLC. Emily Smits represented the Landlord with the transaction. Hand and Stone leased 2,800 SF at Shoppes at Fox River, 1160 W Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI from SBV-Fox River, LLC. Emily Smits and Scott Satula represented the Landlord with the transaction. ATI Physical Therapy leased 3,300 SF at 2811 S. Business Drive, Sheboygan, WI from 2811 S. Business Drive, LLC. Scott Satula and Mike Fitzgerald represented the Landlord with the transaction. Consumer Cellular leased 3,800 SF at Shops at Gammon Road, 527 Gammon Road, Madison, WI from CH Retail Fund I/Madison Gammon Rd, LLC. Scott Satula and Sawyer Kowieski represented the Landlord with the transaction.ESJ Real Estate Services LLC purchased 56,662 SF at the Former Pick N Save - Uptown Brass, 1901 63rd Street, Kenosha, WI from CCG Properties-AD, LLC as an investment property. Dan Rosenfeld and Andrew Lund represented the Seller with the transaction. PH Appleton West, LLC purchased 2,400 SF at Dave's Hot Chicken, 4215 West Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton, WI from River Valley One, LLC as an investment property. Dan Rosenfeld and Andrew Lund represented the Seller with the transaction. Mr. Splash purchased 1.36 acres at Delavan Crossing, Lot 0 E Geneva Street, Delavan, WI from MKK- Delavan Crossing, LLC/Catherine W. Keefe Trust. Joe Kleiman and Adam Dreier represented the Tenant with the transaction. Millco Acquisition Company, LLC purchased 2.27 acres at 844 W Johnson Street, Fond du Lac, WI from Fond Du Acquisitions, LLC. Fred Stallé and Michael Fitzgerald represented the Landlord with the transaction. Froedtert South, Inc. purchased 12.27 acres at NW Corner of Hwy 165 and 120th Avenue, Pleasant Prairie, WI from Wispark Business Services, LLC. Fred Stallé and Michael Fitzgerald represented the Landlord with the transaction. Cooper’s Hawk purchased 2.6 acres at Shoppes at River View, Pleasant Prairie, WI from Fred-Northwest Lot 4, LLC. Andrew Prater and Mike Fitzgerald represented the Landlord with the transaction. Geneva Pacific Holdings LLC purchased 2.25 acres at 4100 52nd Street, Kenosha, WI from TF Kenosha WI, LLC. Fred Stalle and Michael Fitzgerald represented the Landlord with the transaction.