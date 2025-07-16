Recent commercial real estate transaction announcements – 7/16/25

Leases
Mid-America Real Estate
Blue Agave Mexican Cuisine
leased 4,417 SF at Meadowbrook Marketplace, 821 Meadowbrook Road, Waukesha, WI from Meadowbrook Marketplace, LLC. Scott Satula and Sawyer Kowieski represented the Landlord with the transaction.
The Pampered Pet WI
leased 1,262 SF at Meadowbrook Marketplace, 821 Meadowbrook Road, Suite 5, Waukesha, WI from Meadowbrook Marketplace Associates, LLC. Scott Satula and Sawyer Kowieski represented the Landlord with the transaction.
Riot Dance
leased 2,400 SF at Meadowbrook Marketplace, 821 Meadowbrook Road, Suite 9,10,11, Waukesha, WI from Meadowbrook Marketplace Associates, LLC. Scott Satula and Sawyer Kowieski represented the Landlord with the transaction.
VASA Fitness
leased 58,827 SF at Shopko East Green Bay, 2430 East Mason Street, Green Bay, WI from Sky Green Bay, LLC as an investment property. Mike Fitzgerald and Scott Satula represented the Landlord with the transaction.
VIP Nails
leased 1,500SF at Westowne Shops, 2310-2330 Westowne Avenue, Oshkosh, WI from MP Development 11, LLC. Fred Stalle represented the Landlord with the transaction.
Tropical Smoothie Café
leased
1,400 SF at Westowne Shops, 2310 Westowne Avenue, Oshkosh, WI from MP Development 11, LLC. Fred Stalle represented the Landlord with the transaction.
Vagabond Shoes
leased W25 4,014 SF at Grand Creek Center, 711 Casaloma Drive, Appleton, WI from HWY 23 Retail Group, LLC. Fred Stalle represented the Landlord with the transaction.
The Little Gym
leased 2,895 SF at Bayshore Town Center, 436 W Silver Spring Road, Glendale, WI from Bayshore Shopping Center Property Owner, LLC. Andrew Prater represented the Landlord and Sarah Eldred represented the Tenant with the transaction.
Valvoline
leased 1,740 SF at Discovery Springs, 2209 Deming Way, Middleton, WI from Discovery Springs, LLC. Joe Kleiman represented the Tenant with the transaction.
Newmark
Noble Catering & Events leased 10,306 square feet at 219 N Milwaukee Street (The Phoenix Building) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Kevin Schmoldt of Newmark represented the landlord, Badger Investments.
Sales
Mid-America Real Estate
Raksha, LLC
purchased 9,539 SF at Westland Plaza, 6801 Odana Road, Madison, WI from Watson Madison, LLC as an investment property. Dan Rosenfeld and Andrew Lund represented the Seller with the transaction.