Recent commercial real estate transaction announcements – 7/16/25

Leases

Mid-America Real Estate

Newmark

Sales

Mid-America Real Estate

leased 4,417 SF at Meadowbrook Marketplace, 821 Meadowbrook Road, Waukesha, WI from Meadowbrook Marketplace, LLC. Scott Satula and Sawyer Kowieski represented the Landlord with the transaction.leased 1,262 SF at Meadowbrook Marketplace, 821 Meadowbrook Road, Suite 5, Waukesha, WI from Meadowbrook Marketplace Associates, LLC. Scott Satula and Sawyer Kowieski represented the Landlord with the transaction.leased 2,400 SF at Meadowbrook Marketplace, 821 Meadowbrook Road, Suite 9,10,11, Waukesha, WI from Meadowbrook Marketplace Associates, LLC. Scott Satula and Sawyer Kowieski represented the Landlord with the transaction.leased 58,827 SF at Shopko East Green Bay, 2430 East Mason Street, Green Bay, WI from Sky Green Bay, LLC as an investment property. Mike Fitzgerald and Scott Satula represented the Landlord with the transaction.leased 1,500SF at Westowne Shops, 2310-2330 Westowne Avenue, Oshkosh, WI from MP Development 11, LLC. Fred Stalle represented the Landlord with the transaction.leased1,400 SF at Westowne Shops, 2310 Westowne Avenue, Oshkosh, WI from MP Development 11, LLC. Fred Stalle represented the Landlord with the transaction.leased W25 4,014 SF at Grand Creek Center, 711 Casaloma Drive, Appleton, WI from HWY 23 Retail Group, LLC. Fred Stalle represented the Landlord with the transaction.leased 2,895 SF at Bayshore Town Center, 436 W Silver Spring Road, Glendale, WI from Bayshore Shopping Center Property Owner, LLC. Andrew Prater represented the Landlord and Sarah Eldred represented the Tenant with the transaction.leased 1,740 SF at Discovery Springs, 2209 Deming Way, Middleton, WI from Discovery Springs, LLC. Joe Kleiman represented the Tenant with the transaction.Noble Catering & Events leased 10,306 square feet at 219 N Milwaukee Street (The Phoenix Building) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Kevin Schmoldt of Newmark represented the landlord, Badger Investments.purchased 9,539 SF at Westland Plaza, 6801 Odana Road, Madison, WI from Watson Madison, LLC as an investment property. Dan Rosenfeld and Andrew Lund represented the Seller with the transaction.