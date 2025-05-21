Log In
Real Estate

Recent commercial real estate transaction announcements – 5/21/25

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff

Leases Founders 3 Great Lakes Distillery renewed 16,000 SF at 616 W Virginia Street in Milwaukee. Scott Revolinski represented the Tenant. John Davis and Ned Purtell represented the Landlord, R2 Companies. Behavioral Health Practices (LifeStance) leased 6,726 SF at W175N11081 Stonewood Drive in Germantown. Jeanine Sweeney represented the Landlord, JBJ Companies. Glojek & Steinberg, S.C.

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

