Recent commercial real estate transaction announcements – 5/21/25

Great Lakes Distillery renewed 16,000 SF at 616 W Virginia Street in Milwaukee. Scott Revolinski represented the Tenant. John Davis and Ned Purtell represented the Landlord, R2 Companies. Behavioral Health Practices (LifeStance) leased 6,726 SF at W175N11081 Stonewood Drive in Germantown. Jeanine Sweeney represented the Landlord, JBJ Companies. Glojek & Steinberg, S.C. leased 3,533 SF at 2514 S 102Street in West Allis. Patti Stevens and Ned Purtell represented the Landlord, J. Ross & Associates. Vanish LLC leased 3,448 SF at 12075 N Corporate Parkway in Mequon. John Davis and Ned Purtell represented the Landlord, The Heimat Group. Tablescapes leased 3,240 SF at 201 E Pittsburgh Avenue in Milwaukee. Scott Revolinski and Patti Stevens represented the Landlord, LCM Funds. Miller Engineering leased 3,032 SF at 731 N Jackson Street in Milwaukee. Kevin Armstrong represented the Tenant. Cystic Fibrosis renewed 1,815 SF at 400 S Executive Drive in Brookfield. John Davis, Patti Stevens, and Ned Purtell represented the Landlord, Decade Companies. Momentum Design renewed 1,806 SF at 9000 W Chester Street in Milwaukee. Matt Hock and John Davis represented the Landlord, Blackdeer Investment Group. Mid-Moraine Municipal Court leased 1,742 SF at 321 N Main Street in West Bend. Bob Flood and John Davis represented the Landlord, BL Branch Group. Healing Soul Massage & Wellness leased 805 SF at 20611 Watertown Road in Brookfield. Jeanine Sweeney represented the Landlord, Garber Properties, Inc. Premier Headshots leased 700 SF at 700 W Virginia Street in Milwaukee. John Davis and Ned Purtell represented the Landlord, R2 Companies. ND Cleaning leased 489 SF at 600 W Virginia Street in Milwaukee. John Davis and Ned Purtell represented the Landlord, R2 Companies. Jay Blom represented Delavan Investment LLC in leasing 1,000 SF to Lendmark Financial at Delavan Crossings in Delavan. Matthew Beadle and Jon Thoresen represented 7Brew in the ground lease of 0.8 Acres at West Towne Collection Outlot in Madison. Matthew Beadle and Derek Pranke represented Pleasant Holdings, LLC in leasing 1,500 SF to Happy Nails Salon at 7115 Durand Ave., in Mount Pleasant. Derek Pranke and Ross Koepsel represented NDC LLC in leasing 870 SF to Genius Repair and Accessories at Market Square (6761 W. Greenfield Ave.) in West Allis. Matthew Beadle and Tom Treder represented Tropical Smoothie Café in leasing 1,600 SF at 308 Division St. in Stevens Point. Matthew Beadle and Tom Treder represented Tropical Smoothie Café in leasing 1,850 SF at 617 South Military Ave. in Green Bay. Matthew Beadle and Tom Treder represented Tropical Smoothie Café in leasing 2,021 SF at 2575 N. Downer Ave. in Milwaukee. Ross Koepsel and Nick Tice represented R-K Associates of Waukesha LP in leasing 948 SF at Crossroads Shopping Center (N95W18397 County Line Rd.) in Menomonee Falls.AB Acquisitions purchased 145 S Pioneer Road in Fond Du Lac for $1,040,300. Scott Revolinski and Brett Deter represented the Seller, Phil and Chris Twohig Revocable Living Trust. 7701 Partners, LLC purchased 3.58 acres at 7651 N 67Street in Milwaukee. Bob Flood and Brett Deter represented the Seller, McAllen Properties Dane, LLC. North Boundary Investments, LLC purchased 3.61 acres at W127N8503 Highway 145 in Menomonee Falls for $370,000. Bob Flood and Brian Flood represented the Buyer. Hive Construction LLC purchased 0.524 acres at 631 E Center Street and 2678 N Booth Street in Milwaukee. Brett Deter and Brian Flood represented the Seller, Frank Fix. Tom Treder and Jay Blom represented McDonald’s USA in purchasing 1.24 Acres at the SWC of Gaarder Rd. & S. Holmen Dr., in Holmen. Tom Bruss represented Carisch Brothers, LP in selling the 2,500 SF Former Arby’s at 5965 S. Packard Ave., in Cudahy. Conor Farrell and Jay Blom represented J&J Crestwood Commons Plaza, LLC in selling the 6,857 SF retail center at 1921 Silvernail Rd., in Waukesha. Tom Bruss represented Maribel Grain Company in selling 20 Acres at I-43 and Hwy Z in Maribel.