Rebecca Gaylord New President and Co-owner of Creative Business Interiors

Website: https://creativebusinessinteriors.com/

Phone: (414) 545-8500



(414) 545-8500 Creative Business Interiors is thrilled to announce Rebecca Gaylord a new Co-owner, majority shareholder and President. Bolstering the Creative Business Interiors’ leadership team with extensive industry experience and a proven track record of success, Rebecca joins Gary Zimmerman (CEO) and John Norfolk (EVP) in ownership.