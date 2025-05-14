Realta Fusion raises $36 million to help commercialize fusion technology

Madison-based Realta Fusion
announced this week the closure of an oversubscribed $36 million Series A funding round.
Realta Fusion is developing modular, compact magnetic mirror fusion energy generators. This technology delivers clean, reliable energy while addressing the need for scalable, zero-carbon solutions as industries embrace AI and cloud computing.
Khosla Ventures
, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation
and TitletownTech
, existing Realta Fusion investors, participated in the round.
"This funding allows us to validate our plasma simulations using real-world experimental data, bringing us dramatically closer to making fusion energy real," said Kieran Furlong
, CEO of Realta Fusion. "From there we will design a prototype fusion device that is as de-risked as you can get it, before we actually go build it. We aim to have it operating by 2028."
Realta Fusion is partnering with the University of Wisconsin-Madison
to develop its fusion technology through the Wisconsin High-field Axisymmetric Mirror (WHAM) project. WHAM recently achieved its first plasma, a major milestone in demonstrating the potential of high-field magnetic mirror technology to create commercially viable fusion energy.
With this new funding, Realta Fusion will advance the physics of the magnetic mirror fusion device currently operating at UW-Madison and support the engineering and design of their own prototype fusion energy system.
The company will continue to grow its team and complete plans for "The Realta Forge," a purpose-built fusion research and development facility.