Energy & Environment

Realta Fusion raises $36 million to help commercialize fusion technology

Ashley Smart
Ashley Smart
Realta Fusion is partnering with the University of Wisconsin-Madison to develop its fusion technology through the Wisconsin High-field Axisymmetric Mirror (WHAM) project. Submitted image.
Realta Fusion is partnering with the University of Wisconsin-Madison to develop its fusion technology through the Wisconsin High-field Axisymmetric Mirror (WHAM) project. Submitted image.
Realta FusionUniversity of Wisconsin-MadisonKieran Furlong

Madison-based Realta Fusion announced this week the closure of an oversubscribed $36 million Series A funding round. Realta Fusion is developing modular, compact magnetic mirror fusion energy generators. This technology delivers clean, reliable energy while addressing the need for scalable, zero-carbon solutions as industries embrace AI and cloud computing. Khosla Ventures, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation

