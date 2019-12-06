Ready to get ignited?

For Paul M. Neuberger, President of The Starr Group and serial entrepreneur, he was accustomed to taking calculated risks and going outside of his comfort zone, but he noticed the inability of others to do this was hindering them from realizing their goals and becoming the best possible version of themselves.

Something inside would not allow him to let this go and the thought of teaching the masses how to overcome these obstacles and liberate themselves from this fear become an obsession.

Sharing these thoughts with his associates David Belman of Belman Homes and Andy Weins of Green Up Solutions, the trio decided to be the change they aspired to see in the world.

Possessing an insatiable obsession for entrepreneurship and professional development, the three founded Young Guns, an organization that aspires to encourage, equip, and educate our future leaders, both locally and nationally, to ensure they can realize their full potential.

The first Young Guns event will be held in Milwaukee at the Italian Community Center on February 27.

Rather than merely equipping professionals with high-level advice, the trio decided to get granular to ensure that attendees leave with solutions to the biggest challenges that plague leaders today.

The five keynote speakers will be:

Andy Weins, “Unconventional Business Tactics, Techniques and Procedures”

Michaela Alexis, “Creating a Mega Brand on Social Media”

David Belman, “The 7 Deadly Sins that Can Destroy a Business”

Quentin Allums, “What They Don’t Tell You About Monetizing Your Personal Brand”

Paul M. Neuberger, “Instantaneous Differentiation: How to Make Yourself Memorable”

Young Guns will also feature a Vision 2020 Success Panel comprised of four of the biggest names in Milwaukee. These individuals have left an indelible mark in the local business community and will share their wisdom and experience with the audience.

They are:

Jim Lindenberg, Owner of Lindy Enterprises

Jerry Jendusa, Co-Founder of STUCK, LLC

Harris Turer, Owner of the Milwaukee Admirals

Janette Braverman, Executive Director of External Partnerships at Cardinal Stritch University

In addition to the knowledge gained by partaking in Young Guns, attendees will be afforded ample networking opportunities, including the ability to spend time with everyone who takes the stage. Individuals can use this opportunity to ask questions, get feedback on ideas, and even create content that can be used to grow your brand on social media.

Who should attend:

Individuals looking for that competitive advantage to take their career to the next level

Managers of teams who aspire to provide opportunities for growth and development to those they lead

Business owners and top executives who want to ensure that Milwaukee retains our top talent

Current leaders interested in taking this information back and sharing it with their team

Ready to get ignited?

Make plans to attend Young Guns, either in-person or via live stream. Tickets are going fast, so be sure to reserve your seat(s) today at: https://www.younggunsevent.com/

Questions? Contact us at info@younggunsevent.com or 414-313-8338.