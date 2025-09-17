Log In
Health Care

Ready Rebound

2025 Future 50 Winner

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Ready Rebound founder Luis Rivera and CEO David Reeves.
Milwaukee | Founded: 2015
Employees: 55 | Industry: Health care

Ready Rebound is a health care technology service that provides personalized and expedited health care navigation to first responders, through partnership with roughly 400 public works and public safety departments nationwide.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

David Reeves, CEO: “Our unique approach brings a sports medicine philosophy to first responders and essential workers, a population with some of the highest injury rates. While others in our industry rely heavily on tech and apps, we prioritize a human-first experience, powered by tech, not replaced by it.”

How do you identify and respond to market trends or customer needs?

“We stay closely aligned with the needs of public sector employers. Staffing shortages, rising overtime costs and safety remain top concerns for municipal and county leaders. By helping injured first responders recover faster, we reduce costly backfill and overtime while protecting department readiness.”

If you could fast-forward three years, what would success look like for your company?

“In three years, success means Ready Rebound will serve over 35% of the top 150 U.S. cities, establishing ourselves as the trusted recovery partner for essential workers nationwide. Our goal is to expand beyond first responders to support a wider range of essential workers.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever received?

“People first. Always hire top talent that is ambitious and have intangible qualities you can’t teach.”

