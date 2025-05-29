Reader Precision Solutions invests $3.2 million in new technology

Elkhorn-based Reader Precision Solutions
, a contract manufacturer of precision machined parts and components, has made a $3.25 million investment in new machines and technology at its headquarters.
The investment, made over the last 18 months, included the purchases of eight new Swiss CNC machines, three new vertical mills, a roll parts cleaning system, and a centrifugal disc tumbling finishing system.
Reader Precision Solutions makes parts for various industries including military and weapons systems, defense and tactical solutions, flow control systems, dental and medical solutions, and other specialty markets.
The $3.25 million investment allows Reader Precision Solutions to make parts more quickly and with greater precision and versatility, the company said in a Thursday announcement.
“Our latest equipment additions are another critical step in fortifying our fleet and scaling alongside our clients’ increasing demands in both quantity and complexity,” said Michael Reader
, president of Reader Precision. “But more than just acquiring new equipment, we’re strategically standardizing on highly capable, efficient platforms that give us the flexibility to meet evolving needs and set ourselves—and our clients—up for long-term success. It’s about investing in the right infrastructure and talent that drives performance across the board.”
This investment is part of a broader, phased expansion of technology and equipment as Reader Precision transitions into its newly acquired and renovated 130,000-square-foot manufacturing headquarters in Elkhorn. The company spent $6 million
renovating the facility located at 555 Koopman Lane.
“These additions significantly elevate our precision machining playbook,” said Steve Dues
, vice president of engineering at Reader Precision. “The new equipment gives us the flexibility to support complex parts with tighter tolerances, advanced materials, and evolving client specs and program demands, all while streamlining setups and optimizing throughput. This level of capability enables our teams to collaborate earlier, move faster, and deliver the precision and value our clients can expect at every stage.”
Reader Precision Solutions is the parent company of Precision Plus
and Iseli Precision
.