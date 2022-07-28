Q & A with Sky High Marketing CEO, Josh Kozinski

BizTimes: What did you learn from the pandemic crisis? How is your company stronger?

Josh Kozinski: Like a lot of other companies, Sky High Marketing learned what expenses were truly needs and what were wants. Our business dipped 80 percent so some very hard decisions needed to be made to keep our doors open. Thankfully, the staff we were able to maintain worked extremely hard and were very creative in continuing to find merchandise solutions for our clients. This included a large shift in the short term to branded PPE. We were able to make some amazing staff hires as our business bounced back and our current staff is hands down stronger, more skilled, and has much more expertise than we have had in the 25 years that we have been in business. I’m thankful for every team member every day.

BizTimes: What do you see as your most important responsibility to your employees?

Kozinski: I see my responsibility to my team members as my greatest business responsibility. Our amazing team of people works so hard every day and has helped take Sky High Marketing to levels I couldn’t have ever imagined. It is ultimately on me to make sure that we treat those people as good as we possibly can. We do this by giving them the tools they need to be successful and compensating them in as many ways as possible. We are currently preparing for a full company trip to celebrate our 25th Anniversary. This is a major investment, but one that will be worth every single penny.

BizTimes: What are a few of your corporate philosophies? What is the culture at Sky High Marketing?

Kozinski: We find great people, give them the resources they need, and let them perform. It’s very important that expectations are set, and ours are high, but then once the team member understands what those expectations are that we get out of the way and let them get their jobs done. We like to work and play hard and we invest a lot into team building events, happy hours, grill outs, birthday parties, and more. It is our goal daily to create a family atmosphere. I’m a huge believer in an in-office environment with some flexibility. This may not be a popular belief in today’s business climate, but I will put our team and our philosophies up against our competition any day of the week.

BizTimes: Does your company have any new products and service to announce?

Kozinski: Our newest service is in-house digital printing. We added this service in Q4 of 2021 to help us take over more control of our supply chain which is extremely important given the state of current supply chains. We also have made investments in our creative department and embroidery shops. We will continue to respond to what our clients need by making additional investments as necessary. We will also be looking to move to a much larger facility in the next 12-18 months to accommodate our growth.

