Public market to anchor redevelopment at former Brookfield Square Boston Store site

A new public market-style building is planned as part of the redevelopment of the former Boston Store site at Brookfield Square Mall.

Wauwatosa-based developer Irgens Partners is working with the City of Brookfield and Visit Brookfield on plans for the market, which would feature an atrium for small vendors, two larger retail spaces and an outdoor event space, according to Tom Irgens, executive vice president of Irgens.

“We think it’s an opportunity to provide an exciting, multi-generational community asset to the City of Brookfield,” Irgens said. “It’s a chance to bring a really special project to the Brookfield community.”

- Advertisement -

Irgens purchased the vacant Boston Store property in 2021 following the 2018 bankruptcy of the department store’s parent company and has worked through several redevelopment options since then.

In 2023, the Boston Store building, which is located at 15875 W. Bluemound Road on the northern end of Brookfield Square, was demolished. Earlier this year, Irgens unveiled new concept plans for the project site.

The concept plans include a 45,000-square-foot, two-story medical office building and two 14,000-square-foot retail buildings. The northern end of the site could be redeveloped with standalone retail space, though that portion of the development is in earlier stages.

- Advertisement -

The City of Brookfield is pursuing tax incremental financing (TIF) to support the project, according to Irgens.

The public market would serve as something of an anchor for the redevelopment, Irgens said.

The 2-acre public market parcel would ultimately be purchased by Visit Brookfield, with the tourism agency to become the building’s owner and operator. Revenue from the market would support its long-term maintenance.

- Advertisement -

The goal is for the market to help reinvigorate the mall by serving as an attraction on its own. The interior of Brookfield Square is nearly 50% vacant, according to city documents.

The southern end of Brookfield Square has been redeveloped with a movie theater and Whirlyball.

“The city made a large investment on the south end of the mall, and it’s been very successful,” Irgens said. “We think the public market and broader redevelopment on the north end will be a great asset to both the residents of Brookfield and the businesses that are located in Brookfield Square.”