Providing the right tools

There’s no doubt building in a highly visible location is desirable for a business, such as near the Interstate 43 and Highway 42 interchange in Sheboygan County. However, that’s not the only reason that prominent companies have begun projects in the area, says Town of Sheboygan Chairman Dan Hein. It’s also the town’s low tax

There’s no doubt building in a highly visible location is desirable for a business, such as near the Interstate 43 and Highway 42 interchange in Sheboygan County. However, that’s not the only reason that prominent companies have begun projects in the area, says Town of Sheboygan Chairman Dan Hein. It’s also the town’s low tax rate, tax incremental financing and efficiency of which the town government works that also makes that area appealing to businesses and developers.

Hein said there’s no doubt that the accessibility of the interstate from the area along Highway 42 lures in companies as well as residents. As such, work has begun on a 99-acre, mixed-use development project that will contain more than 600 residential units when complete. Dubbed North Town, the project under the oversight of Van Horn Development will include apartments, townhomes and single-family units in pocket neighborhoods. That’s in addition to retail spaces, dining, a hotel, offices and an area for activities and gatherings.

Another hotel, this one about a quarter mile from the interchange, with 90 rooms should be completed in June 2024 and will operate under the Home2Suites by Hilton hotel brand. The hotel will sit on a 9-acre piece of land purchased by Iowa-based hotel developer Kinseth Hospitality Cos.

The Town of Sheboygan, like many communities these days, is also getting a new car wash. A Club Car Wash has received approval to build on Highway 42. It will be 5,000 square feet and employ three people.

As one of the larger towns in Wisconsin, Hein said, the Town of Sheboygan created a 20-year TIF district that expires in 2025 and has helped with the much-anticipated Olive Garden on the northeast corner of Highway 42 and Interstate 43. It will be the first Olive Garden location in the county. Hein said many residents of the town and county have been asking for an Olive Garden.

“We work well with developers. We are eager to see their project come to fruition,” said Thomas Holtan, director of public works for the town. “We have been complimented quite a bit on how well town staff works with developers and how painless the processes are.”

Hein said the town operates faster than a lot of municipalities that developers have worked with previously but stressed that town hall doesn’t “cut corners.” Instead, the town relies upon its legal department and doesn’t have a lot of layers that a developer has to get through.

“We are partners. We want them to succeed as much as they want to succeed,” Holtan said.

Hein said the town’s 2.4% tax rate proves to be attractive to many, as well as the town adding a new water tower to support development.

Holtan said the water tower will cost about $4.7 million and hopes to award a contract this summer. Building a larger water tower is no small task and likely won’t be completed until 2025.

A parcel of land that is not being utilized but has lots of potential, Hein said, is the former Menards site near Interstate 43 and county Highway J. Sam’s Club bought the 25-acre parcel in 2014 but construction kept getting delayed even after approvals were received from the town, Hein said. The Sam’s Club project never moved forward.

“We are working on developing that parcel,” Hein said, adding there has been some interest from developers but that they cannot be a competitor of Sam’s Club’s parent company Walmart. Hein declined to share any other information on companies that have shown interest in the parcel.

Another area of focus for the Town of Sheboygan is a parcel near the Olive Garden site that could be divided into one or two lots and used for additional restaurants.

Brian Doudna, executive director of the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp., agreed the town’s proactive step of developing a TIF district has helped attract development. While most of the leads on possible developers have come from the town’s government, Doudna says his organization tries to work as an intermediary and help support development in the area.

“All the signs point to that corridor as being active,” he said. “Without a doubt, the proactive approach of the community, as well as their financing tools, means that future success is going to be happening.”

What other development might be on the horizon for the Town of Sheboygan? Area residents know what they want.

“People have a wish list,” Hein said. “Now that you have an Olive Garden, Chick-fil-A is the number one restaurant people really want.”