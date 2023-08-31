Projects funded with federal dollars driving growth for Waukesha-based utility construction company

By
-
Image from Five Star Energy Services

In recent years, hundreds of millions of dollars of federal money has flowed into Wisconsin for infrastructure projects. That’s including nearly $400 million in Rural Digital Opportunity Funds, which helps fund the construction and operation of rural broadband networks. Five Star Energy Services, based in Waukesha, has been completing those projects with local workers. Five

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
Mail

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display