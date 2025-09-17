Private high school plans to open new campus in Ozaukee County next year

NorthShore Classical Academy
, a private high school affiliated with Hillsdale College in Michigan, plans to open its first campus in Saukville.
The school is scheduled to open in fall 2026. NCA purchased the 30,500-square-foot building located at 341 S. Dries St. in Saukville last month, said Cheryle Rebholz
, NCA founder and board member. The sale price for the property was $305,000, according to state records.
The building includes 11 classrooms, a gymnasium with a basketball court, athletic fields, a cafeteria and commercial kitchen. The facility was originally constructed as a Catholic grade school, with one wing dating back to 1864 and another to 1962, according to a news release. NCA plans to renovate the building across two or three phases, and “every room will be touched,” Rebholz said.
In partnership with local businesses, NCA will offer a curriculum called “World of Work” that will expose students to more than 40 jobs and career paths, according to a news release.
“We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from the community that made the purchase of our new home possible,” Rebholz said. “We have received a groundswell of interest and support from local parents, students, businesses and community leaders. Parents are coming to us looking for better education alternatives for their high schoolers, a school that will foster learning, career readiness and good moral character. This is what NCA is all about.”
Rebholz owns two businesses in Mequon. She owns a boutique shooting range called Bear Arms
, as well as Faces II Esthetic Salon
.
Hillsdale College is a Christian, classical college that provides a conservative curriculum. It does not accept state or federal funding, including student grants or loans, according to its website. The college is funded through private donations.
Hillsdale College has K-12 affiliates across the country, including 24 member schools. NCA will join Lake Country Classical Academy in Oconomowoc as the only Hillsdale College-affiliated K-12 schools in southeastern Wisconsin.