Prescription Analytics to relocate headquarters to Germantown Industrial Park

Hartford-based Prescription Analytics
, a consultant dedicated to helping pharmaceutical companies manage growth, plans to move its headquarters to the Germantown Industrial Park, according to submitted plan commission documents.
A 54,000-square-foot building, located at N114 W18770 Clinton Drive, will be remodeled to include a lounge/common area, open-concept work spaces, research hubs, conference/training rooms, and “wellness-focused” employee areas. Two small warehouse areas are also planned.
"This strategic investment marks a major milestone in the company's continued expansion and commitment to operational excellence," according to a submitted project narrative.
Prescription Analytics is currently located at 121 S. Wilson Ave. in Hartford. The company has experienced revenue growth of 320% over the last five years, according to its website.
Prescription Analytics offers pharmaceutical manufacturers services including government pricing and Medicaid rebate processing, pricing strategy consultation, and support services.
The company is targeting a move in date of April 2026, with construction slated to begin this fall.