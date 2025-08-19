Preliminary assessments find more than $104 million in flood damage in Milwaukee, neighboring counties

As hundreds of volunteers and local officials continue assessing damage caused by the historic flooding that hit Wisconsin Aug. 9, preliminary estimates have found private property damage of $63.7 million in Waukesha County, according to officials. Public property damage in Waukesha County from the flooding is estimated at $4.4 million.

Milwaukee County officials estimate at least $34 million in public infrastructure damage.

In Washington County, preliminary public infrastructure costs will exceed $1.8 million.

Nearby, Ozaukee County is anticipating $712,000 in public infrastructure losses.

Combined, the three counties have more than $104.6 million in damage from the flood, according to preliminary assessments.

A Tuesday statement from Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley’s office said 3,434 property assessments in the county have been completed so far. Approximately 53% of all inspected properties have been categorized as “destroyed” or having “major damage.”

In Washington County, 800 homes have been surveyed so far. Of those 800, 90 have been declared inaccessible due to surrounding flooding while 70 have been declared destroyed or majorly damaged.

The Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) continue to assess damage in southeast Wisconsin.

This is a key step in securing federal support from FEMA, after Gov. Tony Evers officially requested assistance late last week.

OEM staff are working with WEM to prepare for the anticipated arrival of FEMA, possibly as early as Thursday this week, according to the Milwaukee County executive’s office.

FEMA’s Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) visit is the next step in FEMA’s Public Assistance Program process.

After completing the PDA, the FEMA regional administrator will make a recommendation on the issuance of a Presidential disaster declaration, which would authorize federal disaster assistance.

Once FEMA teams are deployed to Milwaukee, they will visit communities to verify damage, focusing on key geographic areas with properties classified as “destroyed” or “major damage.” OEM or other emergency management staff will accompany FEMA during these assessments.

Residents and business owners with flood damage are encouraged to call 2-1-1 to be matched with resources and to provide the county with additional data. To date, more than 12,000 damage reports have been called in to 2-1-1.

As of Tuesday, 2-1-1 had received 1,828 reports of property damage located within Waukesha County.

