Pregis Innovative Packaging to close Germantown plant

Chicago-based Pregis Innovative Packaging
, a manufacturer of packaging materials and systems, will close its Germantown facility next April, according to a recently submitted WARN notice.
The facility, located at N102 W19300 Willow Creek Way, employs 48 workers. The official closure of the plant will take place on April 30, according to the notice.
The work being done in Germantown will be shifted to a plant in Tulsa, Oklahoma to help "streamline internal processes," according to a spokesperson for the company.
Pregis plans to create a centralized equipment center of excellence in Tulsa.
"This move is intended to streamline internal processes, optimize the production footprint and support future growth with enhanced customer experience," said the company in a statement. "Our goal is to retain as many of our employees as possible across the Pregis network. The plan is to fully transition the activities to the Tulsa facility in 2026 and cease operations within the Germantown location."
Pregis has more than 30 locations in North America, including plants in Sussex and Elkhorn.