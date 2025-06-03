Power Test plans expansion at Sussex headquarters

Sussex-based Power Test
, a dynamometer and transmission testing equipment manufacturer, will make an unspecified investment to expand and upgrade its headquarters located at N60 W22700 Silver Spring Drive. The expansion project will add 115,000 square feet of space to the facility and increase Power Test’s production capacity by 40%, according to an announcement from the company.
“This project represents a strategic investment in our customers and employees,” said Jim Miller
, CEO of Power Test. “Our investment in facility upgrades and factory redesign will strengthen safety, quality, productivity, and delivery performance while also enhancing the work environment and expanding our aftermarket service capabilities.”
Power Test will consolidate its two other facilities in Milwaukee and Colorado Springs, Colorado into the Sussex headquarters once the expansion project is complete.
“Upgrading our manufacturing and assembly capabilities, optimizing plant flow, and ensuring we have the capacity to meet growing demand will deliver significant benefits to both our employees and customers,” said Chad Schwebke
, general manager of Power Tests' Industrial and Performance divisions. “Creating a world-class, flagship location in Sussex allows us to leverage the synergies of our talented workforce and powerful brand portfolio.”
Power Test was acquired by Dallas-based StoneTree Investment Partners
in 2022.
The company's portfolio of brands includes SuperFlow, Taylor Dynamometer, Dyne Systems, Aidco, Hicklin, Axiline, TCRS and StuskaDyno.
The Taylor Dynamometer facility is located at 3602 W. Wheelhouse Road in Milwaukee.
