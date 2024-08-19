Potawatomi Ventures makes strategic investment in Michigan-based health tech company

Potawatomi Ventures, the investment arm of the Forest County Potawatomi Community, and Waséyabek Development Company, a holding company managing the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi’s non-gaming economic development activities, have made unspecified strategic investments in Grand Rapids, Michigan-based BAMF Health. BAMF Health is a theranostics company that uses intelligence-based precision medicine to detect and