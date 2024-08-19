Potawatomi Ventures makes strategic investment in Michigan-based health tech company

Potawatomi Ventures
, the investment arm of the Forest County Potawatomi Community, and Waséyabek Development Company
, a holding company managing the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi’s non-gaming economic development activities, have made unspecified strategic investments in Grand Rapids, Michigan-based BAMF Health
.
BAMF Health is a theranostics company that uses intelligence-based precision medicine to detect and treat cancer and other diseases and to conduct clinical trials for novel radiopharmaceuticals.
Potawatomi Ventures and Waséyabek Development Company made separate investments into BAMF Health. Both organizations cited a desire to foster growth in industries that offer “substantial potential for innovation and improvement in quality of life” as reasons for the investments.
“Every day, we’re changing the lives of patients facing some of the most devastating diseases by making molecular imaging and therapy accessible and affordable,” said Dr. Anthony Chang
, founder and chief executive officer of BAMF Health. “With financial backing from Potawatomi Ventures and Waséyabek, we can make further progress in detecting and treating diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s Disease, heart conditions and more.”
The investments will support BAMF Health's ongoing research, product development and market expansion efforts.
"Potawatomi Ventures is thrilled to partner with BAMF Health,” said Paul Hoesly
, chief financial and strategy officer at Potawatomi Ventures. "Our investment reflects our confidence in their innovative solutions and their potential to transform healthcare. We are committed to supporting companies that make a positive impact on society, and BAMF Health aligns perfectly with our strategic vision."
Potawatomi Ventures was founded in 2002 under the name Potawatomi Business Development Corp. Resources generated by Potawatomi Ventures and its holdings help diversify the tribal economy that supports Forest County Potawatomi’s tribal government.