Potawatomi Ventures acquires Delafield-based Lyons Electric

Milwaukee-based Potawatomi Ventures
, the economic development arm of the Forest County Potawatomi Community, has acquired Delafield-based Lyons Electric
for an undisclosed price.
Lyons Electric is a full-service commercial and industrial contractor with 50 employees. The acquisition bolsters Potawatomi Ventures’ energy services platform.
"We are very excited to welcome Lyons Electric to the Potawatomi Ventures family," said Kip Ritchie
, CEO of Potawatomi Ventures. "This acquisition aligns with our vision to expand and balance a diverse portfolio of service-based companies that strengthen our position and open new avenues for growth."
As part of the acquisition, Lyons Electric will operate under Potawatomi Ventures’ Emerging Technologies Group, launched in 2023 to create a growth platform within the dynamic energy marketplace. Lyons Electric’s president and vice president of operations will remain in their leadership roles.
“Lyons Electric brings best-in-class capabilities, an entrepreneurial spirit, and a dedicated team to Potawatomi Ventures,” said Tim Cargill
, president of Lyons Electric. “Together, we will enhance our service offerings, capture new synergies and build a more sustainable, opportunity-rich future for our communities.”
Milwaukee-based investment bank Taureau Group
advised Potawatomi Ventures in the transaction and legal counsel was provided by Godfrey & Kahn
. Lyons Electric received legal counsel from Milwaukee-based Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren
.