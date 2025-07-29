Potawatomi Ventures acquires Delafield-based Lyons Electric

Milwaukee-based Potawatomi Ventures, the economic development arm of the Forest County Potawatomi Community, has acquired Delafield-based Lyons Electric for an undisclosed price. Lyons Electric is a full-service commercial and industrial contractor with 50 employees. The acquisition bolsters Potawatomi Ventures’ energy services platform. “We are very excited to welcome Lyons Electric to the Potawatomi Ventures family,”