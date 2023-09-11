Post-pandemic office renovations aim to strike balance between collaborative space and privacy

By
and
-
The Dohmen Company Foundation aimed to provide employees with a balance of openness and privacy at the organization’s new headquarters on King Drive.
The Dohmen Company Foundation aimed to provide employees with a balance of openness and privacy at the organization’s new headquarters on King Drive.

Several companies in southeastern Wisconsin have invested millions into office renovations over the past few years – a reflection of a national trend toward hybrid work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic – but how have those redesigned spaces fared in bringing employees back together? BizTimes Milwaukee spoke with three local companies that recently

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display