Positively impacting leaders for decades

Nancy Lewis and Aleta Norris, co-founders of Living As A Leader—a leadership training, coaching, and consulting firm based in Milwaukee—have been positively impacting the employee experience for thousands of organizations for more than 30 years.

This comes through increasing the effectiveness of leaders at all levels via training, coaching, writing, and speaking.

In 1996, when Nancy and Aleta started their company together—the first iteration—many well-meaning people told them not to do it.

“’Don’t go into a partnership,’ more than one person told us,” said Nancy. ‘It will not end well.’ Yet here we are all these years later having made a difference for organizations, their leaders, their employees and—the icing on the cake—the families who also benefit from the more effective leaders who ultimately go home at the end of the day.”

After six years of trying to be an all things to all people company through Impact Consulting Group, a broad-services consulting firm, Aleta and Nancy decided in 2002 to focus solely on developing leaders at all levels of an organization.

“We did this because we believe employees deserve to go to a place of work where they feel cared about and are able to do great work that they enjoy. This can only happen with strong, intentional, capable leadership,” said Aleta. “We rebranded our company as Living As A Leader, and we’ve been blessed to do work with leaders across the United States, and globally, for the past 20 years with the support of our very talented team of facilitators and coaches.”

“Our company has worked well for so many years because Aleta and I have passions for different parts of the business,” added Nancy. “Aleta loves to go out and find our customers, and I love to support the team in the delivery of our services.”

Nancy and Aleta recently published Live As A Leader: Tools and Inspiration to Reinvent Yourself, Your Team, and Your Life, along with their co-author, John Rutkiewicz.

Visit livingasaleader.com/book to learn more!