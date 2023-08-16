Portions of Kohler shopping center sold for $21 million

An affiliate of Ohio-based Chase Properties
purchased the non-anchor store portions of the Deertrace shopping center in Kohler for $21.1 million.
The shopping center, located on Highway 28 just west of I-43, is anchored by Home Depot and Target stores, but those two spaces were not included in the sale.
The purchase includes 141,000 square feet of smaller retail spaces. Current tenants include T.J. Maxx, Bath & Body Works and Crumbl Cookies.
An affiliate of Illinois-based real estate investor Pine Tree
was the seller of the 19-acre property, according to state real estate records.
Chase Properties is a retail investor based out of Beachwood, Ohio. The company has properties in 35 states in the eastern half of the country and invests in properties with national or regional anchors and over 50,000 square feet of space, according to the company's website