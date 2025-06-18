Log In
Real Estate

Portion of former Bucyrus campus in South Milwaukee sold for $19.1 million

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Learn more about:
Bucyrus InternationalCaterpillarColliers | WisconsinDawn EquipmentReich BrothersSteele SolutionsStyled AestheticJennifer Huber-BullockTom Shepherd

Four industrial buildings at 1101 E. Rawson Ave. in South Milwaukee, totaling about 500,000 square feet of space, were sold recently for $19.1 million, according to state records. The buildings were sold by an affiliate of White Plains, New York-based industrial real estate firm Reich Brothers to a Minneapolis-based entity. Located south of Rawson Avenue,

