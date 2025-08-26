Port Milwaukee director appointed director of city’s Department of Employee Relations

[caption id="attachment_617518" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Mayor Cavalier Johnson
has appointed Jackie Q. Carter
, director of Port Milwaukee
, as the next director of the city of Milwaukee’s Department of Employee Relations
.
Carter will be sworn in to her new role on Sept. 29 and will take over for DER’s most recent director Harper Donahue
, who exited the role in early August and has accepted a position outside of city government.
As director of DER, Carter will oversee the city’s 7,000 workers.
She has been the director of Port Milwaukee since February of 2023.
In her role as director of Port Milwaukee, Carter directed commercial and recreational operations at the city’s municipal port and oversaw a staff of 21. She also worked with business owners and government leaders to increase local and regional trade through maritime commerce. Prior to joining the port, she worked in the local nonprofit and public sector for more than 20 years.
The port director position has not yet been filled. Its application period closed on Aug. 22, according to a representative from Port Milwaukee.
