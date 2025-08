Green Bay-based Pomp’s Tire Service, an auto repair and tire shop, has been awarded an $8.44 million Army contract to complete work at the company’s New Berlin facility. The company has been tapped to provide wheel and tire assemblies for the Army over the next five years, according to an announcement from the Department of

Green Bay-based Pomp’s Tire Service , an auto repair and tire shop, has been awarded an $8.44 million Army contract to complete work at the company’s New Berlin facility. The company has been tapped to provide wheel and tire assemblies for the Army over the next five years, according to an announcement from the Department of Defense. The work was contracted by the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime’s Warren, Michigan office. Pomp’s Tire Service was founded in 1939 under the name Pomprowitz Tire Company. Since then, the business has grown to include more than 180 locations in 17 states, 28 retread plants, one wheel manufacturing facility, and three original equipment locations.