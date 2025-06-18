Plymouth-based Carbliss expands distribution into Houston and Tennessee

Plymouth-based ready-to-drink cocktail brand Carbliss has once again expanded its national distribution to include Houston, Texas and Tennessee.

The expansion into Texas and Tennessee comes on the heels of Carbliss’ recent launches in Indiana and Kentucky.

“Houston is one of the most dynamic beverage markets in the U.S. and Tennessee brings the kind of culture and energy that’s a perfect match for our brand,” said Adam Kroener, CEO and co-founder of Carbliss. “We’re excited to bring our clean label cocktails to more people who want to enjoy a flavorful drink without the sugar, carbs, or compromises.”

Carbliss is one of Wisconsin’s fastest growing companies, ranking 7th on last year’s Inc. 5000 list. Carbliss reported last summer it had a three-year growth rate of 27,174%, according to Inc. magazine.

Founded in 2019 by Adam and Amanda Kroener, the company says its drinks have zero carbohydrates, zero sugar and 100 calories per can.

“We’re not just another canned cocktail,” said Kroener. “We’re building a movement, one that’s grounded in authenticity, connection, and a serious obsession with quality.”