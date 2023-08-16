Planet Fitness to open Bay View, Brookfield locations

A franchisee for Planet Fitness is planning to open two additional locations in the Milwaukee area in the coming months.

Black Duck Partners, which has 20 Planet Fitness locations in the Milwaukee area, recently leased about 13,000 square feet at 121 W. Oklahoma Ave. in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood, to open a Planet Fitness location there. The space, formerly occupied by a Family Dollar store, is part of a shopping center that currently includes Piggly Wiggly, Goodwill and AutoZone stores.

The company also leased 26,975 square feet at 16085 W. Bluemound Road in Brookfield, to open a Planet Fitness center just west of Brookfield Square Mall.

Adam Dreier and Tony Colvin of Mid-America Real Estate Group’s Wisconsin office represented the tenant in both transactions.

“These are pockets where we feel we can still make a difference and continue to bring our product to everyone in the area,” said Luke Schwartz, marketing manager with Neenah-based Black Duck Partners.

Dover, New Hampshire-based Planet Fitness has about 2,400 fitness center locations.