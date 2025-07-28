Pewaukee-based Dockside Watercraft Cleaners expanding to Merton

Pewaukee-based Dockside Watercraft Cleaners, a provider of mobile boat cleaning services, is planning construction of a new 24,000-square-foot facility in the Village of Merton.

The new facility, to be located at N68 W2770 Sussex Road, will house DWC’s expanded operations and include indoor heated boat storage, detailing, and mechanical maintenance.

The expansion project will involve the construction of two new buildings featuring an advanced in-floor hydronic heating system, which will offer an energy-efficient way to keep boats protected in the winter.

Up to 14 employees will work at the Merton facility, with no more than 10 on site at the same time.

“We’ve built a strong reputation over the years for offering elite service focused on convenience and this expansion allows us to take that commitment to the next level,” said Colin Shepet, co-founder and CEO of Dockside Watercraft Cleaners. “With this new facility, we’re offering boat owners a comprehensive range of services—all in one place, all on one campus. From detailing and mechanical maintenance to indoor heated storage, we’re excited to provide a truly all-encompassing experience for boaters in the Lake Country market.”

Menomonee Falls residents Alexi and Colin Shepet decided to launch the business during the COVID-19 pandemic and expanded just two years later into Walworth County,

The company offers a standard wash, maintenance wash, and detailing and wax services for boat owners. Color restoration services, power washing, teak wood refinishing and more are also offered.

The new Merton facility is expected to be completed by the end of August.