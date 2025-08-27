Log In
Retail

Pet supply and grooming store planned in Delafield

By Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
3163 Golf Rd. in the Nagawaukee Shopping Center in Delafield. Image from Google Maps.
Learn more about:
What’s In The Bowl

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

A pet supply store called What’s In The Bowl is planned to occupy a space at the Nagawaukee Shopping Center in Delafield.

What’s In The Bowl is planned for a 3,720-square-foot space at 3163 Golf Road in the shopping center, a space formerly occupied by a Carter’s clothing store. What’s In The Bowl will offer grooming services and “high-quality, natural and wholesome pet nutrition and pet supplies,” according to city documents.

Its premium options are intended to align with Delafield’s “affluent demographics, preference for larger dog breeds, and focus on high-end pet nutrition,” according to city documents.

The store will hire four employees and will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Sunday.

What’s In The Bowl Delafield is part of a franchise with two other Wisconsin locations in New Berlin and Brookfield.

A representative from What’s In The Bowl’s Delafield location was not immediately available for comment on when the store will open.

