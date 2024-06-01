What wildcards could affect inflation’s current reduced growth rate? As personal spending declines and GDP is revised downward, consumers seem to be making a statement on where they think the economy is headed. Annex Wealth Management’s Brian Jacobsen explains.
Personal Spending Declines As Growth Slows
-
Looking for a second opinion on your financial plan?
As a fee-only fiduciary, Annex Wealth Management must act in your best interest at all times.
Let's review where you are and where you're headed.