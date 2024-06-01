Logout
Subscribe
Login
Saturday, June 1, 2024
68.9 F
Milwaukee
Login
Become an Insider
Logout
HomeWealth Management Learning CenterPersonal Spending Declines As Growth Slows
In Partnership with AnnexSponsored Content

Personal Spending Declines As Growth Slows

By Annex Wealth Management

-

What wildcards could affect inflation’s current reduced growth rate? As personal spending declines and GDP is revised downward, consumers seem to be making a statement on where they think the economy is headed. Annex Wealth Management’s Brian Jacobsen explains.

Annex Wealth Management

Looking for a second opinion on your financial plan?

As a fee-only fiduciary, Annex Wealth Management must act in your best interest at all times.
Let's review where you are and where you're headed.

Get Started

Copyright ©2024 BizTimes Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee