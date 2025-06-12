Perlick names fifth-generation leader Theodore Perlick Molinari as CEO

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Milwaukee-based Perlick Corp., a bar, beverage and refrigeration systems manufacturer, has appointed Theodore “TJ” Perlick Molinari as chief executive officer.

Perlick Molinari, who officially assumed his new role on July 1, represents the fifth generation of family leadership within the 107-year-old company.

In his new role, Perlick Molinari will guide Perlick’s long-term vision and strategy, reporting to the board of directors and serving as the company’s principal representative to industry partners, vendors, and other key stakeholders.

“Carrying on the legacy of my great-great-grandfather is the greatest honor of my career,” said Perlick Molinari. “Perlick has always stood for performance, integrity, and hospitality, and as a family member, I feel that responsibility every day. I’m proud to lead our team into a future focused on innovation, sustainability, continued excellence, and developing our team's capabilities to support our success as a Milwaukee institution and destination place to work, live and grow.”

Perlick Molinari earned his bachelor’s degree from Columbia University, his law degree from Marquette University Law School, and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Before joining Perlick, he was a trial attorney. After returning to the family business, Perlick Molinari gained experience across nearly every facet of the organization, beginning by answering service calls and entering orders, then advancing through leadership roles in customer service, operations, strategy, legal, and sales.

Most recently, he served as Perlick’s vice president of channel strategy and general counsel.

Perlick has also created a new president and general manager position. Jeff Schwager, who has served as interim CEO and president, will step into this new role. A formal search for a permanent president and general manager is planned, with the goal of filling the role by Jan. 1, 2026.

Schwager will remain in the role through the end of the calendar year and will return to his seat on Perlick’s board of directors thereafter.

