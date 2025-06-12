Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
People in the News

Perlick names fifth-generation leader Theodore Perlick Molinari as CEO

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Theodore “TJ” Perlick Molinari. Submitted photo.
Theodore “TJ” Perlick Molinari. Submitted photo.
Learn more about:
Perlick Corp.Jeff SchwagerTheodore Perlick Molinari

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Milwaukee-based Perlick Corp., a bar, beverage and refrigeration systems manufacturer, has appointed Theodore “TJ” Perlick Molinari as chief executive officer. Perlick Molinari, who officially assumed his new role on July 1, represents the fifth generation of family leadership within the 107-year-old company. In his new role, Perlick Molinari will guide Perlick’s long-term vision and strategy,

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.