In this episode of The Difference, Dan O’Donnell and Dave Spano dive into a historic moment of global diplomacy and dissect its ripple effects on markets, interest rates, and America’s mounting debt crisis. From peace talks to rate cuts, they explore how political decisions shape economic realities—and your financial future.
Peace, Politics, and Your Portfolio: The Cost of Conflict and Spending
