Logout
Subscribe
Login
Wednesday, August 20, 2025
69.9 F
Milwaukee
Login
Become an Insider
Logout
In Partnership with Annex

Peace, Politics, and Your Portfolio: The Cost of Conflict and Spending

Annex Wealth Management
By Annex Wealth Management

In this episode of The Difference, Dan O’Donnell and Dave Spano dive into a historic moment of global diplomacy and dissect its ripple effects on markets, interest rates, and America’s mounting debt crisis. From peace talks to rate cuts, they explore how political decisions shape economic realities—and your financial future.

Annex Wealth Management

Looking for a second opinion on your financial plan?

As a fee-only fiduciary, Annex Wealth Management must act in your best interest at all times.
Let's review where you are and where you're headed.

Get Started

Copyright ©2025 BizTimes Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.