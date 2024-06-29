One of the Fed’s favorite metrics, the PCE, shows inflation and personal income moving in the right direction. Will the Fed move on rates? And could window dressing affect volatility? Annex Wealth Management’s Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen discuss.
PCE Indicates Cooling Inflation: Will The Fed Respond?
-
Looking for a second opinion on your financial plan?
As a fee-only fiduciary, Annex Wealth Management must act in your best interest at all times.
Let's review where you are and where you're headed.