Greenwoods State Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Patrick Cops to its Commercial Banking Division. Cops is a graduate of UW Whitewater and has most recently worked as a commercial lender. Prior to that, Patrick was a bank examiner for the State of Wisconsin. Rob Cera said, “Patrick has great expertise in structuring commercial loans to best meet individual client needs. Patrick will primarily work out of our Lake Mills Headquarters while supporting the commercial banking teams in our other eight locations as needed.” Contact Patrick for your commercial banking needs by calling him directly at 608-282-4855.