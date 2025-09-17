Palermo’s employee dies in accident at new West Milwaukee plant

A Palermo’s Pizza employee died Wednesday in an accident at the company’s new plant at 3900 W. Lincoln Ave. in West Milwaukee.

“The tragic accident that took an employee’s life earlier today is a terrible incident that is being fully investigated,” said Palermo’s spokesperson Rebecca Schimke. “We are cooperating with government officials and gathering facts. Palermo’s will be supporting the employee’s family and next of kin. We will also be offering counseling and support services to the Palermo’s team during this difficult time.”

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed a death at the plant and said the incident is under investigation by officials, according to a report from WISN-TV Channel 12, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee.

- Advertisement -

An employee at Palermo’s Pizza told 12 News that workers were sent home for the day due to the situation.

Robert Cherone, a 45-year-old employee at the West Milwaukee facility, was confirmed deceased by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday, according to a demographic report.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and TMJ4 have both reported that Cherone was crushed by a robotic machine.

Palermo’s began ramping up production at its new 200,000-square-foot production facility in West Milwaukee this summer. Its parent company, Palermo Villa Inc., is based in Milwaukee.

See more from WISN-TV Channel 12:

BizTimes Milwaukee reporter Ashley Smart contributed to this report.