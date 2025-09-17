Palermo Villa Inc. dba Palermo’s Pizza

Milwaukee | Founded: 1964

Employees: 1,414 | Industry: Food manufacturing

Revenue (2025 projected): $730 million

Palermo Villa Inc. is a frozen foods manufacturer of well-known brands, including Palermo’s, Screamin’ Sicilian, Urban Pie, Connie’s and Funky Fresh Spring Rolls as well as several private label products.

How do you identify and respond to market trends or customer needs?

Giacomo Fallucca, chairman and CEO: “We utilize third-party research, multiple consumer touchpoints, boots-on-the-ground feedback and analytics to identify customer needs, with the goal of delivering a great pizza experience always in the forefront.”

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

“Our new manufacturing facility in West Milwaukee is a decision that will leverage our innovation in baking and pizza topping as well as allow us to enter into other markets beyond frozen pizza and retail. It’s a major investment and brings a lot of growth potential to our business.”

If you could fast-forward three years, what would success look like for your company?

“We like to win. Our focus on innovation allows us to continue to drive dollar growth in all different sectors that paves the way for us to be a billion-dollar business.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

“As a leader, identify the big things, the big ideas and the big decisions in business and have the right people to execute.”