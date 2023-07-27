Packard Plaza strip mall in Cudahy sold

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

New York-basedannounced the off-market sale of Packard Plaza, a 125,250-square-foot shopping center at 5656 S. Packard Ave. in Cudahy. The shopping center, which sits on a 10-acre lot, currently has tenants including Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Joann Fabric and Crafts, AutoZone and The Salvation Army, among others. Legacy Realty Group, a commercial real estate firm that specializes in off-market transactions across the country, represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction, a press release says. Legacy Realty Group did not respond to request for comment. Packard Plaza was last sold in 2016 for $3 million to Florida attorney Fred Chikovsky. At that time, Chikovsky said he planned on fixing up the property and renting it to full occupancy. The strip mall was built in 1957 and then expanded in 1992.