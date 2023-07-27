Packard Plaza strip mall in Cudahy sold

By
-
Image from LoopNet

New York-based Legacy Realty Group Advisors, LLC announced the off-market sale of Packard Plaza, a 125,250-square-foot shopping center at 5656 S. Packard Ave. in Cudahy. The shopping center, which sits on a 10-acre lot, currently has tenants including Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Joann Fabric and Crafts, AutoZone and The Salvation Army, among others. Legacy Realty

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display