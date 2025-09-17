Milwaukee | Founded: 2013

Employees: 41 | Industry: Commercial real estate finance

PACE Equity uses Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy financing to support and accelerate commercial development projects.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Beau Engman, founder and president: “PACE Equity created the market’s only private financial product that provides a differentiated cost of capital for low-carbon buildings. PACE is the only provider offering its own low-carbon financing incentive: the CIRRUS Low Carbon program. The CIRRUS program has deployed $120 million in capital for projects in different asset classes and geographies.”

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

“PACE Equity’s acquisition in late 2024 significantly accelerated growth. A global asset management firm committed up to $2 billion in capital to expand PACE Equity’s lending capacity and improve its speed to securitization. Equally transformative was the leadership team’s early and sustained investment in the CIRRUS C-PACE program.”

What one thing would you change to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin better?

“Much of the country’s financial capital, and talent that manages that capital, remains concentrated on the coasts. At PACE Equity, we’re working to change that by hiring and developing talent locally.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever received?

“The best business advice I’ve received emphasizes the importance of developing people and building strong talent management.”