Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Real Estate

PACE Equity

2025 Future 50 Winner

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
PACE Equity founder and president Beau Engman.
PACE Equity founder and president Beau Engman.
Learn more about:
PACE EquityBeau Engman

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Milwaukee | Founded: 2013
Employees: 41 | Industry: Commercial real estate finance

PACE Equity uses Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy financing to support and accelerate commercial development projects.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

- Advertisement -

Beau Engman, founder and president: “PACE Equity created the market’s only private financial product that provides a differentiated cost of capital for low-carbon buildings. PACE is the only provider offering its own low-carbon financing incentive: the CIRRUS Low Carbon program. The CIRRUS program has deployed $120 million in capital for projects in different asset classes and geographies.”

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

“PACE Equity’s acquisition in late 2024 significantly accelerated growth. A global asset management firm committed up to $2 billion in capital to expand PACE Equity’s lending capacity and improve its speed to securitization. Equally transformative was the leadership team’s early and sustained investment in the CIRRUS C-PACE program.”

What one thing would you change to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin better?

“Much of the country’s financial capital, and talent that manages that capital, remains concentrated on the coasts. At PACE Equity, we’re working to change that by hiring and developing talent locally.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever received?

- Advertisement -

“The best business advice I’ve received emphasizes the importance of developing people and building strong talent management.”

What's New

Sponsored Content

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.