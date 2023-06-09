OwnersEdge founder Lisa Reardon to step down as CEO next year

Waukesha-based company transitioning to co-CEO model

By
-
Lisa Reardon, president, CEO and chairman of OwnersEdge Inc.

After founding Waukesha-based diversified holding company OwnersEdge eight years ago, chief executive officer Lisa Reardon plans to step down from her current role next year. She will transition into a new role as executive board chair on Jan. 1, 2024. Following this transition, the 100% employee-owned holding company will adopt a co-CEO model. Christine Adee

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

