OwnersEdge founder Lisa Reardon to step down as CEO next year

After founding Waukesha-based diversified holding company OwnersEdge
eight years ago, chief executive officer Lisa Reardon
plans to step down from her current role next year. She will transition into a new role as executive board chair on Jan. 1, 2024. Following this transition, the 100% employee-owned holding company will adopt a co-CEO model.
Christine Adee
and Rob Dillon
have been named the future CEOs of OwnersEdge. The company says moving to a co-CEO model will help it pursue further expansion. OwnersEdge is working to add five more companies to its portfolio, according to a Thursday announcement.
“This new structure allows three key executives to leverage their strengths by aligning their focus with their innate talents. I firmly believe the co-CEO model is the best one to meet the unique needs of OwnersEdge and is a competitive advantage that will be a differentiator for us as we continue to grow and expand,” said Reardon. “OwnersEdge has always been an organization that’s willing to explore new ways of thinking and pursue innovative models. Ultimately, our goal is to deliver value to our employee owners so they have a path to reach their American dream.”
Reardon’s new position will focus primarily on strategic board leadership and acquisitions. She’ll work with Adee and Dillon, and the OwnersEdge board, to achieve the long-term vision for the holding company, which includes cementing OwnersEdge as a nationally known leader in the ESOP industry.
As co-CEOs, Adee and Dillon will handle the day-to-day responsibilities of OwnersEdge and its operating companies, which include Minneapolis-based Asche & Spencer
, Green Bay-based BAYCOM
, Brookfield-based CC&N
, Pewaukee-based Implecho
and Greenville, Wisconsin-based QComp Technologies
.
Adee has been president of OwnersEdge since 2021 and chief financial officer since 2015. Dillon has been an OwnersEdge group president since 2021, leading Asche & Spencer, BAYCOM and Implecho. Prior to that, he was executive vice president.
The OwnersEdge succession plan has been in development for 18 months. As part of the change, Reardon will spend the next six months working with Adee and Dillon to help them transition into their new roles. Since founding OwnersEdge, Reardon has led the company through eight acquisitions and grew the company to more than 300 employees.
"Christine and Rob were handpicked by myself and the board because we’re supremely confident in their abilities to lead OwnersEdge, our five operating companies and new acquisitions into a future of continued growth and success," said Reardon. "It’s such a privilege that we have them on the executive team and can tap into their expertise as co-CEOs.”