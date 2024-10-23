Owner of Lake Geneva pool supply company accused of failing to pay thousands in taxes

The owner of a Lake Geneva swimming pool supply store has been charged with 12 counts of failing to pay taxes to the United States, according to a federal indictment filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.
William Gallagher
, owner and manager of Poolblu
, is accused of failing to pay more than $258,000 in payroll taxes.
Payroll taxes include federal income taxes, Social Security taxes and Medicare taxes that are taken from the wages a business pays to its employees.
Poolblu supplies products and services to the international pool, spa, aquatic and leisure-living community. The company designs, creates and services all types of commercial and residential pools and spas.
“As the owner and manager of Poolblu, the defendant was responsible for collecting, accounting for, and paying over to the IRS the federal income taxes, Social Security taxes, and Medicare taxes withheld from the wages paid to the employees of Poolblu,” according to the indictment.
Each of the 12 charges filed against Gallagher includes a penalty of up to five years in prison and fines of up to $10,000.
Gallagher did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.