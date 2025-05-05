Owner of Blain’s Farm & Fleet to participate in keynote conversation at Family Business Summit

Jane Blaine Gilbertson, the executive chair and sole owner of Janesville-based Blain’s Farm & Fleet, an iconic Wisconsin retailer, will participate in a keynote conversation at BizTimes Media’s annual Family & Closely Held Business Summit.

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4, at the Brookfield Conference Center. Click here to register.

Blain’s Farm & Fleet has 45 stores across Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Michigan, and has 5,500 employees.

Blain Gilbertson joined the family business in 1985 and progressively took on responsibility for areas including marketing, merchandising, buying, e-commerce and store operations. Following the death of her father and uncle, she and her brother bought out the remaining family shareholders in 1998. The siblings ran the business together for 16 years, until Blain Gilbertson bought out Robert, and she was named CEO. Ten new stores opened under her leadership. In September 2024, she retired as CEO.

In addition to Blain Gilbertson’s keynote conversation with BizTimes editor Andrew Weiland, the Family & Closely Held Business Summit will include a panel discussion featuring these panelists:

The panel discussion will be moderated by BizTimes managing editor Arthur Thomas.

Following the panel discussion there will be a series of breakout sessions including:

How Financial Partners Help Grow & Protect Your Family Legacy , presented by Ivan Gamboa and Alissa Peeters of Tri City National Bank .

, presented by and of . Tax, Court and Other Current Legal Developments Impacting Closely Held Businesses , presented by Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C.

, presented by Planning for Potential Pitfalls When Transitioning Your Business, presented by Amy Kiiskila and Brian Lamborne of Annex Wealth Management.

The Family & Closely Held Business Summit is sponsored by Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C. and TriCity National Bank. Annex Wealth Management and the Wisconsin School of Business Family Business Center are event partners.