Harris Robinson has more than 20 years of experience working in federally qualified health centers as a chief financial officer. During the last five years she served as the CFO of Outreach Community Health Center.

She had served as interim president and CEO of Outreach Community Health Center since February.

"I am pleased to be Outreach Community Health Center, Inc.'s next CEO and I look forward to working closely with the board and the entire leadership team, to ensure we continue to provide the very best in high-quality, accessible and affordable care to the communities we serve,” Harris Robinson said.

Harris Robinson received bachelor of science and master of business administration degrees, with health care concentration, from Lakeland University in Sheboygan County.

Outreach Community Health Centers provides primary, family, and behavioral health services at three locations in the Milwaukee area. The organization maintains its founding mission “to serve people experiencing homelessness, people experiencing extreme poverty, and the uninsured.”