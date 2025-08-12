Outlaw Oyster expanding into Bay View

Outlaw Oyster, an oyster and seafood bar in Wauwatosa, will add another location within the Crafty Cow restaurant at 2675 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in Bay View.

Its original location, located within the Crafty Cow restaurant in Wauwatosa, opened in February and has “seen incredible excitement around the concept,” said Devin Eichler, owner of Outlaw Oyster and Crafty Cow.

“(We) knew it was time to give it a second home,” he said in a press release. “”This expansion lets us bring Outlaw’s energy to another part of the city and continue building something that feels fresh, fun and deeply rooted in hospitality.”

Outlaw Oyster in Bay View will have seating for 35 people and will serve the same coastal-inspired fare as its Wauwatosa location. Its menu will include a variety of seafood-forward dishes like oysters on the half shell, a lobster claw basket, lobster roll sliders, a whitefish melt and an Octodog, which is an octopus tentacle on a toasted roll with toppings like salmon roe and Barnacle Kelp Furikake.

Outlaw Oyster’s new location will host a soft opening on Sept. 10-11 and will be open to the public on Sept. 12. The restaurant will be open Wednesday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m., according to the press release.