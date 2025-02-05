Oshkosh Defense secures another $214 million in government contracts

Oshkosh Defense, a division of Oshkosh Corp., has secured another $214 million worth of contracts from the United States Army, according to a Department of Defense announcement.

The $214 million worth of work is spread out between four different contracts. The U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal, solicited bids for each of the four contracts.

The first contract, worth $133,017,600, is for M1093 Low Velocity Air Drop vehicles and M1081 vehicles. This order will be completed by Sept. 30, 2027.

The next contract, worth $43,659,610, is for a family of medium trucks. These trucks will be built by Dec. 30, 2026.

Oshkosh also secured a second contract for a family of medium tactical vehicles, worth $23,307,394. This contract will be completed by Sept. 30, 2026.

The final contract announced this week, worth $14,848,311, is for a family of medium trucks. These trucks will be built and shipped to the Army by Aug. 31, 2026.

These four contracts come just six months after Oshkosh Defense announced it had won a $72.9 million Army contract, which also came from the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal.