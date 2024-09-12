Oshkosh Defense receives additional Army contract worth $72.9 million

Oshkosh Defense
, a division of Oshkosh Corp.
, announced this week it has received an additional order for its Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles A2 worth $72.9 million.
The order came from the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal (ACC-DTA).
Last month, Oshkosh Defense announced it had been awarded an initial five-year contract
worth $1.54 billion by the ACC-DTA. The manufacturer will continue building and delivering heavy tactical vehicles and associated trailers into 2031.
The Oshkosh FHTV fleet includes the Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT A4), Palletized Load System (PLS A1), PLS Trailer and Heavy Equipment Transporter (HET A1).
The newly announced $72.9 million contract is Oshkosh Defense's fourth FMTV A2 order this year, including a $108.9 million order in May 2024 for the U.S. Military and its international partners.
The FMTV A2 is a critical component in supporting the Army’s operational and logistical needs in various terrains and mission sets.
“The FMTV A2 demonstrates Oshkosh’s engineering innovation and manufacturing expertise to design vehicles that adapt to dynamic mission demands and surpass performance requirements,” said Pat Williams
, chief programs officer at Oshkosh Defense. “We are honored to contribute to the Army’s modernization efforts and deliver the most advanced tactical vehicles to support evolving missions while enhancing the safety and effectiveness of our soldiers.”
Oshkosh Defense has received orders for 2,677 FMTV A2s to date.