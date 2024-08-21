Oshkosh Defense awarded $1.5 billion Army contract

Oshkosh Defense, a division of Oshkosh Corp., has been awarded a five-year contract worth an estimated $1.54 billion to build its Family of Tactical Vehicles (FHTV) for the Army.

The new FHTV V contract, awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal, will allow Oshkosh to continue building and delivering heavy tactical vehicles and associated trailers into 2031.

The Oshkosh FHTV fleet includes the Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT A4), Palletized Load System (PLS A1), PLS Trailer and Heavy Equipment Transporter (HET A1).

To date, Oshkosh has produced more than 71,000 modernized heavy tactical vehicles and trailers for the U.S. military and its allied nations.

“We are extremely honored that the U.S. Army continues to invest in the proven Oshkosh Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles,” said Pat Williams, chief programs officer at Oshkosh Defense. “Our continued collaboration with the Army ensures that we deliver exceptional, high-performance vehicles with the latest technologies and active safety features.”

Oshkosh will continue to add new features to its FHTV fleet, including extended vehicle life, drive by wire capability, electrification, export power, fuel efficiency and demand reduction modifications.

“The evolution of the FHTV through technical insertions and recapitalization is a testament to our innovation and focus on increased capabilities,” said Williams. “By integrating new technologies into the FHTV fleet, we are not only enhancing operational efficiency but also future proofing our vehicles to meet the evolving needs of the Warfighter.”

The newest $1.54 billion contract follows an earlier contract, called FHTV IV, which Oshkosh secured earlier this year. The FHTV IV contract, worth $231 million, involved Oshkosh producing modernized trucks, kits, and kit installs. The Army can begin buying vehicles on the new FHTV V contract in August 2024.