Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Retail

O’Reilly Auto Parts store planned in Franklin

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock.

O’Reilly Auto Parts plans to build a 7,228-square-foot store on a 0.7-acre site at 7251 S. 27th St. in Franklin, just west of Oak Creek.

The vacant lot is located next to St. James Catholic Church at 7219 S. 27th St.

Springfield, Missouri-based O’Reilly Auto Parts has 6,378 locations in the U.S. and Mexico, including 144 locations in Wisconsin, but none in Franklin or Oak Creek.

- Advertisement -

The company received approval in 2017 to build a store at the 7251 S. 27th St. site, but the project never moved forward and the approvals lapsed.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.