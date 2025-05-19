O’Reilly Auto Parts store planned in Franklin

O’Reilly Auto Parts plans to build a 7,228-square-foot store on a 0.7-acre site at 7251 S. 27th St. in Franklin, just west of Oak Creek.

The vacant lot is located next to St. James Catholic Church at 7219 S. 27th St.

Springfield, Missouri-based O’Reilly Auto Parts has 6,378 locations in the U.S. and Mexico, including 144 locations in Wisconsin, but none in Franklin or Oak Creek.

The company received approval in 2017 to build a store at the 7251 S. 27th St. site, but the project never moved forward and the approvals lapsed.