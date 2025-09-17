Optimum Crush, Inc.

New Berlin | Founded: 2013

Employees: 14 | Industry: Manufacturing, mining

Optimum Crush supplies after-market replacement parts for cone crushers used in the mining and aggregate industries. Its offerings include custom-engineered crusher spares and wear parts, on-site technical support, repairs and rebuilds, and training.

How do you identify and respond to market trends or customer needs?

Jerrod Dulmes, president: “We offer 24/7 support to our clients. We stock parts in our warehouse facility to enable rapid delivery. If we have a part in stock, we can be ready to ship the part within the same day of the client order.”

What’s a recent risk you took that did or did not pay off? What did you learn from it?

“We were exploring an acquisition to support our growth agenda instead of growing our business organically. We were not successful with the acquisition, but we learned many new things throughout the experience. One of the things we learned was that doing due diligence is very time consuming and expensive. We also learned how to value assets more accurately.”

What keeps you up at night as a business leader today?

“The macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties surrounding the mining industry.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“We embrace teamwork, which extends beyond just our employees; it includes our families, clients, suppliers, contractors and communities.”