Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Financial Management

Oarsman Capital, Inc.

2025 Future 50 Winner

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
The Oarsman Capital team.
The Oarsman Capital team.
Learn more about:
Oarsman CapitalBob Phelps

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Milwaukee | Founded: 2000
Employees: 18 | Industry: Investment management

Oarsman Capital offers financial planning and investment management services for both individual and institutional clients.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

- Advertisement -

Bob Phelps, principal: “The answer is simple: we reject the ‘one-size-fits-all’ mindset that dominates much of the financial services industry. Unlike many firms, we intentionally work with fewer clients per advisor. This focus allows us to deliver more personalized strategies, prepare more appropriate financial plans and foster deeper, more meaningful client relationships.”

What’s a recent risk you took that did or did not pay off? What did you learn from it?

“Several years ago, we made a commitment to growing Oarsman Capital in a way that enhances client experience and satisfaction. We brought on client service and data/system specialists to ensure great experiences for existing clients and provide better communication with all clients.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever received?

“As leaders, we can improve the organization by limiting what we say and listening more.”

How would you describe your company culture?

- Advertisement -

“Oarsman’s culture is built on shared respect for each other. We know we can depend on our teammates, and at the same time we know that if anyone needs help on a project or client need, they can reach out to anyone else at the firm.”

What's New

Sponsored Content

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.