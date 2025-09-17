Oarsman Capital, Inc.

Milwaukee | Founded: 2000

Employees: 18 | Industry: Investment management

Oarsman Capital offers financial planning and investment management services for both individual and institutional clients.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Bob Phelps, principal: “The answer is simple: we reject the ‘one-size-fits-all’ mindset that dominates much of the financial services industry. Unlike many firms, we intentionally work with fewer clients per advisor. This focus allows us to deliver more personalized strategies, prepare more appropriate financial plans and foster deeper, more meaningful client relationships.”

What’s a recent risk you took that did or did not pay off? What did you learn from it?

“Several years ago, we made a commitment to growing Oarsman Capital in a way that enhances client experience and satisfaction. We brought on client service and data/system specialists to ensure great experiences for existing clients and provide better communication with all clients.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever received?

“As leaders, we can improve the organization by limiting what we say and listening more.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“Oarsman’s culture is built on shared respect for each other. We know we can depend on our teammates, and at the same time we know that if anyone needs help on a project or client need, they can reach out to anyone else at the firm.”