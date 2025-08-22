NTT IndyCar and Indy NXT Series return to the Milwaukee Mile this weekend

NTT IndyCar and Indy NXT will return to the Milwaukee Mile at Wisconsin State Fair Park this weekend to race for a second year of three in a contract with the track.

The series will be broadcast by IndyCar’s newest partner FOX Sports, which will show practice laps, qualifiers and the main races throughout the day on both Saturday, Aug. 23 and Sunday, Aug. 24.

This year’s sponsor, Kenosha-based tool manufacturer Snap-On Inc., has served as a sponsor of the Team Penske IndyCar program since 1981. Executives from Snap-On, IndyCar and Penkse Entertainment, Wisconsin State Fair Park and Direct Supply, as well as media and several IndyCar and Indy NXT drivers gathered at a luncheon event on Friday afternoon before the green flag waves on Saturday morning.

Among the Wisconsin State Fair Park’s many updates and flood repairs, new barrier walls were added to turns one and two at the Mile. Construction was finished at the beginning of the summer in time for the start of the park’s busy season, said Shari Black, CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The series is contracted to race through 2026. There are no plans to host another race after the contract is completed at this time.

“We’re going to get through this race and then start those conversations,” said Black. “We’re always talking, and they know we’re interested.”

Last year marked IndyCar’s return to the Milwaukee Mile after an eight-year hiatus. The 2024 NTT IndyCar Series was a doubleheader race at the Milwaukee Mile sponsored by West Des Moines, Iowa-based supermarket chain Hy-Vee. IndyCar parent company Penske Entertainment said the 2024 race weekend in Milwaukee attracted 42,000 spectators.

The Milwaukee Mile is the oldest continuously operating motor speedway in the world. It was built as a privately owned horse track in 1876 and hosted its first automobile race in 1903, according to a press release. This weekend’s races will mark the 116th IndyCar Series on the track.